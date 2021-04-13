Deer makes daring cross of melting lake ice

A northern Ontario man witnessed a moment of perseverance as a deer struggled to make it to shore on a lake with melting ice, and caught it all on video.

Garry Vaughan said it happened April 8 in the "Isle of Bays" of Lake Huron in Whitefish Falls, Ont.

Vaughan noticed a deer walking on thin ice a distance from the shore.

His video shows it breaking through the ice as it made its way to land.

Luckily, the deer eventually made it across the lake and stood staring at Vaughan before going on its way.

He said it was a neat experience and on his way home that evening, he also saw three moose standing in a swampy area off the highway.