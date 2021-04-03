Deer rescued after falling through frozen Assiniboine River

An afternoon at a Brandon park took an unexpected turn for three city workers who worked together to rescue a deer that had fallen through the ice on the Assiniboine River.

Several city workers in Brandon were going about their regular duties at Queen Elizabeth Park on Wednesday afternoon when some residents told them a deer was stuck on the river.

"The deer was in open water, trying to get onto the ice, and was unable to do so," Merrilea Price, a communications officer for the City of Brandon, told CTV News in an email.

Price said three workers – Michael Atkins, Sean Fleming, and Tyler Skinner – all from the city's Parks & Recreation department, jumped into action, using rope they had in their arborist trucks.

"Using that rope, Sean was able to lasso the deer from a safe distance and then Michael, Sean and Tyler worked together to pull the deer to safety," Price said.

"It took them about half an hour with the three of them pulling the deer to safety."

Nature Canada said an average male white-tailed deer weighs about 68-141 kilograms, while an adult female white-tailed deer weighs between 41 to 96 kilograms.