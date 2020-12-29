A deer that wandered out onto Lake Simcoe in Keswick is lucky to be alive after falling through the ice into the frigid waters on Boxing Day.

Officers with the York Regional Marine Unit, along with the help from concerned bystanders, fashioned a sling to rescue the 200-pound doe as she thrashed in the freezing lake, desperately trying to get onto the pier.

The rescuers then loaded the exhausted deer onto a truck and rushed her to Shades of Hope Wildlife Refuge in Pefferlaw.

A team at the centre took in the distressed and nearly frozen animal and treated her for an open wound on her chest. The doe was hydrated and left to rest at the centre, wrapped in blankets.

And while the non-profit organization posted to social media the following day that the deer was standing on her own, it went on to add that she is "not out of the woods" and that their team is "hoping for a miracle."

More to come.