Deer struck by car in Barrie
Barrie police received a call for a collision involving a deer Sunday evening.
"It was right on the border where city meets country," said Peter Leon, corporate communications spokesperson for the Barrie Police Service.
Leon said police received the call at 8:24 p.m. about a vehicle hitting a deer on Townline Road near Essa and Salem roads.
"Anywhere there are areas of wood and forested areas we have to look for them now," he said.
The car's occupants were unharmed and there was minor damage to their car. They continued on their way after inspecting their vehicle, but called police first to advise them of the incident.
The deer was fatally wounded, he said.
Leon said that with milder weather returning, wildlife are making their way back to low-lying areas.
He wants to remind motorists to watch for animals between dusk and dawn in areas that do not have artificial lighting, to use high beams if necessary and to scan the roads and ditches for animals' glowing eyes.
