Defamation suit against Vancouver mayor dismissed by B.C. Supreme Court

A lawsuit alleging Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart defamed unelected political opponents in the Non-Partisan Association has been dismissed by the B.C. Supreme Court.

The case centred on a news release Stewart published in January 2021, which referenced a series of news articles and opinion pieces that had reported the NPA's board of directors was shifting to the "far right."

"Continuing media reports about the extreme views of Non-Partisan Association board members, including open support for hate groups, are deeply troubling and must be fully denounced and publicly condemned by NPA leaders," Stewart wrote in the release, which was shared with his approximately 20,000 social media followers.

Members of the NPA board filed a lawsuit against the mayor days later.

Justice Wendy A. Baker threw out the defamation case this week, agreeing with Stewart that the subject matter of his news release – whether factual or not – was in the public interest.

"Concerns with the leadership of the NPA were clearly of interest to a segment of society in 2020 and 2021, as evidenced by the multiple sources reporting on the issue," Baker wrote in her decision.

Matters of public interest are, in some cases, shielded under B.C.'s Protection of Public Participation Act, legislation designed to discourage so-called SLAPP suits.

Baker also cited reports that some NPA party members had themselves expressed concerns about a perceived shift to the right on the party's board. Three city councillors and three school board trustees ultimately left the party over those concerns.

Baker did not weigh in on the validity of the original reporting, which the NPA's lawsuit argued was false.

The directors also accused Stewart of repeating the allegations without fact-checking the news stories, and of doing so for political gain, and blamed him for a number of negative impacts they allegedly experienced as a result, including the eventual loss of one member’s job.

Baker was not convinced, calling most of the directors’ claims “vague and bald assertions of harm” that weren’t backed by evidence.

"The plaintiffs have not established that the harm suffered, or likely to be suffered, as a result of Mr. Stewart’s expression is sufficiently serious that the public interest in permitting the proceeding to continue outweighs the public interest in protecting the expression as contained in (the mayor's news release)," she wrote.