Defence lawyer awaits details in Calgary terrorism case related to TikTok video

The lawyer for a 20-year-old Calgary man facing four terrorism-related charges says he's awaiting more evidence in the case against his client.

Zakarya Rida Hussein was charged in June with two counts of facilitating terrorist activity and two counts of participating in or contributing to, directly or indirectly, an activity of a terrorist group.

Hussein briefly appeared by video in Federal Court on Friday after being denied bail last month.

His lawyer, Rame Katrib, says he's awaiting some disclosure on the case from the Crown and set it over until Aug. 25.

Court documents show Hussein was accused of posting a TikTok video in May that contributed to or facilitated terrorist activity for the Islamic State group and al-Qaida.

The documents also allege that he possessed or prepared bomb-making instructions.

RCMP have said the charges were laid after an investigation by their Federal Policing Integrated National Security Enforcement Team, with support from Calgary police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Aug. 11, 2023.