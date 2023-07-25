Defence lawyers of Manitoba doctor accused of sex assaults ask court for acquittal

Closing arguments are now underway in the trial of Dr. Arcel Bissonnette, the Manitoba doctor accused of sexually assaulting several of his female patients.

The 63-year-old doctor who was formerly working at the Ste. Anne Hospital and the Seine Medical Centre in Ste. Anne was charged with 22 counts of sexual assault. Six of the charges were stayed by the Crown earlier this year. The current trial is dealing with six more counts of sexual assault, one of which has been stayed.

Throughout the trial, the court heard from five women who were former patients of the doctor, all of whom the Crown alleges were sexually assaulted by him.

In Manitoba's Court of King's Bench Tuesday, Bissonnette's defence lawyer Lisa LaBossiere asked Justice Sadie Bond to acquit him on all counts. She argued the Crown has not proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

In her closing arguments, LaBossiere told the court that while the elements of the offence may seem simple, they are not, especially in the context of a medical exam. She said the touching must be of a sexual nature.

Court heard how several complainants heard media reports that Bissonnette had been arrested, then decided to come forward. LaBossiere argued this could have affected the memories of the complainants, colouring the way they recall their exams. She told the court it affects the reliability of the evidence.

Josh Weinstein, another lawyer on Bissonnette's defence team, argued the doctor was honest and straightforward when he took the stand earlier in the trial. Weinstein said his evidence was unshaken and should be accepted by the court.

In her closing arguments, Crown Attorney Renee Lagimodiere said there was an inherent power imbalance between the doctor and his patients. She argued Bissonnette had used his position and violated the sexual integrity of the complainants.

Lagimodiere told the court Bissonnette's evidence is neither credible nor reliable, and argued the doctor had an M.O. to amplify the vulnerability.

She argued Bissonnette would sexually assault women and should not be believed.

The Crown is expected to continue its closing arguments on Thursday.

Bissonnette is also facing 10 other charges of sexual assault, which are scheduled to go to trial in February 2024. Bissonnette has pleaded not guilty and is considered innocent.