Defence questions investigator's push to label client as suspect in fatal shooting of university student

During the fourth day of trial proceedings for the murder of 20-year-old University of Windsor student Jason Pantlitz-Solomon, the defence raised questions over the efforts of the lead investigator to determine his client as the shooter.

Kahli Johnson-Phillips is on trial in Windsor's Superior Court of Justice for first-degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated assault.

During Monday's trial proceedings, jurors were shown surveillance images of a white Nissan Ultima passing through downtown Windsor and parking on Chatham Street East.

Within a minute, two people exited the vehicle, shot Pantlitz-Solomon, who was located near the corner of Ouellette Avenue and Wyandotte Street East, and ran back to the car before driving out of Windsor on Aug. 27, 2018.

Surveillance images showed one of the two men, who were both hooded, falling on the Ouellette Avenue concrete.

According to lead investigator Sgt. Scott Roberts who took the stand Monday, the individual who fell sustained injuries to their arm.

However, further testimony from Roberts led to questions from defence lawyer Michael Moon.

That's because Roberts testified that the same vehicle was pulled over by police in Peel Region later that same day.

When the Nissan was pulled over, Roberts said a man was found nearby, hiding in a dumpster. Investigators concluded he was not tied back to the Nissan Ultima and was not questioned in connection with Soloman's murder.

However, Roberts added the man had visible injuries to his arm which were consistent with a fall on the concrete.

Fourteen months later, 23-year-old Johnson-Phillips of Brampton was arrested and charged. Roberts testified that DNA evidence gathered by Peel Region officers when the Nissan was pulled over led to the arrest.

The victim's mother, Alicia Pantlitz, also took the stand Monday, with prosecutors centering much of her examination on the rap career of her second son and Jason's twin brother, Jerome.

Pantlitz described her two sons as having very different personalities.

During Monday's proceedings, jurors were shown three music videos, starring Jerome, which centered on guns and money. Pantlitz testified Jerome had become involved with a gang.

Despite this, she added, Jason had no interest in being associated with any of that and moved to Windsor after heeding the advice of his mother to "get away" from shootings happening near their Mississauga home.

Pantlitz appeared surprised when the defence asked her if she was aware that Jason's twin brother, who she testified many people find hard to distinguish, had made a statement to police regarding a separate murder investigation.

"Did you know that?" Moon asked.

"I had no idea," Pantlitz responded, before appearing to say "Wow" under her breath.

The trial will continue Tuesday and is expected to last for months.