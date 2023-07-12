Defence suggests 13 years in jail for man’s role in Sudbury arson that killed 3 people

A Sudbury man should get a 13-year sentence for his role in setting a townhouse fire that killed three people - that was the argument from defence attorney Len Walker on Wednesday, who is representing Jared Herrick at an ongoing sentencing hearing.

Herrick pleaded guilty late last year to three counts of manslaughter and one count of arson causing bodily harm in connection with the deaths.

Three people died as a result of the April 11, 2021, fire on Bruce Avenue: Jamie-Lynn Lori-Lee Rose, Jasmine Marie-Claire Somers and Guy Armand Henri. A fourth was badly injured but managed to escape by jumping out of a window.

In March, Phillippe Jeannotte was sentenced to 16 years for his role in the crime.

Walker argued that his client doesn’t have “a significant record” and that his actions that night weren’t driven by malice, but by severe drug addiction.

“The only motive (his client) had was his drug addiction and his need to feed that habit,” he said.

He reviewed sentences handed down in several, often disturbing cases, for comparison, and said the longest Herrick has ever spent in jail is now, awaiting trial.

“A fit sentence would be 13 years,” Walker said.

Wednesday was expected to be the third and final day of the hearing, but Crown attorney David Kirk wasn’t able to begin his arguments because it was late in the day.

The hearing will resume Friday morning.

A publication ban on details of what happened the night of the tragedy is in place until the trial of the final suspect in the case, Liam Stinson, who is expected to go on trial next year.