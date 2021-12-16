Defence suggests boy at centre of Saskatoon child abuse trial 'made up a story'

Warning: This story contains details some readers may find disturbing.

SASKATOON - The defence questioned a boy at the centre of a child abuse case about the origin of his injuries and whether they were actually caused by his aunt.

The eight-year-old testified his aunt locked him and his four-year-old brother in an empty room, with no furniture.

Pictures show yellow rope was tied to the banister to keep the door shut.

On Dec. 7, 2020 the boy escaped from the room’s window.

He testified he crawled through the window because his brother vomited in the room and he wanted to get cleaning supplies. The boy said he was afraid how his aunt would react to the mess.

Police responded to the Lenore Drive home for reports of a child on the roof. After helping the boy down, officers found the boy's brother confined in the empty room.

The children were taken to hospital for injuries of assault and malnourishment, according to police.

The boys’ 36-year-old aunt and her 28-year-old boyfriend have been charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm, unlawful confinement and assault with a weapon.

Under a court-ordered publication ban, the accused can not be named in order to protect the identity of their alleged victims.

The boy said his aunt would punch, kick and scratch him and his brother.

He testified she would sometimes use a hairbrush or metal broomstick if he did his chores wrong.

After the escape, police took pictures of the boys’ injuries.

The photos were projected on a screen in the courtroom and the boy was asked to describe how certain bruises and scratches were caused.

“She kicked me lots in the back,” the child testified.

“She hits really hard.”

Defence lawyer Blaine Beaven questioned the origin of the injuries.

He brought up a trampoline in the backyard at his aunts home. The eight-year-old agreed he and his brother would jump on the trampoline.

The defence asked if some bruises could be from the trampoline, but the child said no.

Beaven brought up a time the child got frustrated while brushing his thick hair and would hit himself in the head.

"Yeah, I hit myself lots when I get stressed,” the boy said.

During questioning, Beaven suggested the boy “made up a story” because he didn’t like living with his aunt.

Prior to moving in with his aunt, court heard the brothers lived with their parents.

“I loved it, except they fighted (sic) so much,” the child said about living with his mom and dad.

Jordan Graham, the lawyer representing the aunt’s boyfriend’s, asked the boy if the pet cat ever scratched him.

The boy said yes.

Graham argued some of the scratches on the boy’s body matched the size of the child’s own fingernail.

While looking at the pictures of the scratches, the boy disagreed and said they were from his aunt’s fingernails.

Court heard the boys now live with their father.

The trial continues Friday.