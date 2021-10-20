iHeartRadio

Defence team for accused in deaths of London, Ont. Muslim family asks for time

Nathaniel Veltman,20, is pictured in this sketch from his virtual appearance in court on June 6.

Nathaniel Veltman, the 20-year-old charged with killing four members of a London, Ont. Muslim family in June, appeared in court Wednesday.

Veltman appeared for less than five minutes via video from the Elgin Middlesex Detention Centre wearing an orange jumpsuit and a mask.

His defence team told the court they need more time to request and receive disclosure surrounding the case.

Veltman is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in the June 6 attack that police say constituted terrorism.

The Afzaal family was walking on Hyde Park Road at South Carriage Road when they were struck by a pickup truck.

Talat Afzaal, 74; her son Salman Afzaal, 46; his wife Madiha Salman, 44; and their 15-year-old daughter Yumnah were killed. Nine-year-old Fayez was seriously injured.

Veltman was remanded in custody until his next court appearance Nov. 17.

