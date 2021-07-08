Defibrillator donation to Midland OPP boat honours fallen officer

Friends, colleagues and top OPP officials gathered under an overhang at the Wye Heritage Marina Thursday to mark the first installment of a lifesaving AED (automated external defibrillator) on a police boat.

The defibrillator was installed on the Thomas P. Coffin Police Boat, which provides enforcement and search and rescue efforts out on the waters of Georgian Bay.

Thursday's donation was in the name of Constable Thomas P. Coffin, a police officer killed in May 1997.

The contribution came as part of the Dave Mounsey Memorial Fund, an organization dedicated to donating defibrillators in the name of fallen Law Enforcement, Fire, EMS and Military members.

To date, the memorial fund has donated 127 defibrillators, credited with saving three lives. The immediate use of an AED combined with CPR can increase the likelihood of survival.