'Defining moment': Sask. marks one year since first COVID-19 vaccines administered to healthcare workers

One year after receiving his COVID-19 vaccine in Saskatchewan, Dr. Jeffery Betcher still feels privileged to be the first.

He says there was anticipation and excitement leading up to the shot, but he didn’t fully understand the magnitude until it happened.

“It was a defining moment in our fight against COVID,” Dr. Betcher said.

“We had another one thing to that we could do to prevent the disease rather than treat the disease itself.”

Dr. Betcher, the Saskatchewan Health Authority’s (SHA) critical care lead in Regina, and Leah Sawatzky, a Regina emergency room nurse, received the first two doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the province on Dec. 15, 2020.

The first round of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 doses were administered as a pilot project to roughly 2,000 healthcare workers in intensive care, emergency and COVID-19 units at Regina Pasqua and General Hospitals.

“It’s hard to know where we would be if we didn’t have the vaccine,” said Betcher, adding there is no doubt the vaccine has prevented many hospitalizations and deaths.

“If we didn’t have the vaccine, I wouldn’t have the time to talk to (media). We would be overwhelmed even more than we have been already with patients with no end in sight.”

As of Tuesday, 110 people were in hospital due to COVID-19. Sixty-three per cent of those patients are unvaccinated.

“Most of the patients that we have in ICU are so sick that they are on a ventilator and not able to speak,” he said.

Betcher says the vaccinated patients that end up in hospital due to the virus are often immuno-compromised.

In the last year, Saskatchewan has administered nearly 1.8 million total doses and 845,205 people have been fully vaccinated.

Eighty-three per cent of those 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

Betcher says it’s “frustrating” that people are still choosing not to get the vaccine to help fight a “preventable disease.”

“It’s not just for you. It’s for your family, your friends and your colleagues,” he said.

Since his first dose, Betcher has received two more, including his booster. While there wasn’t as much fanfare the third time around, he says he still had the same “sense of relief” getting his booster.

Evidence shows immunity starts to wane five to six months after becoming fully vaccinated. Early data suggests that a booster dose can significantly improve immunity against variants of concern, including Omicron.

Even before Omicron presented itself, Betcher says there was talk about planning for a potential fifth wave. That talk is getting “more serious” now that five cases of Omicron have been detected in the province.

“We’re in the planning stages in anticipation of it,” he said.

“We hope we can take a breather, but COVID isn’t that predictable.”

Saskatchewan residents 50 and older are eligible for their booster dose, as well as anyone 18 and older living in the Far North or on a First Nation. All healthcare workers and 12 year olds who are considered extremely vulnerable can also get the booster shot.

The SHA expects to open up eligibility to every 18 and older in January.