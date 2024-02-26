Deforestation to begin around Vimy Campground at CFB Borden

Harvesting trees at Vimy Campground at CFB Borden will begin Tuesday.

Two rows of trees along all access roads will be cut and removed to provide better firebreaks through the area.

The Jack and Scots Pine plantation was planted in the mid-1920s for soil stabilization. Over the past 20 years, the area has been dying off due to root rot and old age and has now become a potential forest fire hazard due to the amount of dead and dying trees.

Real Property Operations Natural Resources will harvest trees in the Vimy Campground from Tuesday until the end of April.

All access routes, walking trails, and roadways will be closed to pedestrian and vehicular traffic during the harvest period, as it will be hazardous for individuals to cross any barrier while the harvest is taking place.