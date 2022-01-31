Defying prediction, Omicron makes resurgence in Saskatoon wastewater
The amount of coronavirus RNA in Saskatoon's wastewater has increased 58.5 per cent, according to Monday's update from University of Saskatchewan researchers.
"This increase in viral RNA load is indicative of an increase in SARS-CoV-2 infections in Saskatoon, which – in a partially vaccinated population – may or may not be reflected by new case numbers in upcoming weeks," the update says.
Toxicologist John Giesy predicted last week based on the previous data trend that numbers would soon fall by 90 per cent, with the city seeing around 15-20 new cases daily by the first or second week of February.
Omicron is the dominant variant of concern, contributing 95.4 per cent of the viral load. Delta has become undetectable.
Prince Albert saw an increase of 358.4 per cent and North Battleford rose by 319.2 per cent.
