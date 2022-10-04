Deja vu Debate: Mayoral candidates spar over BRT

Four years after bus rapid transit (BRT) dominated the municipal election in London, candidates still spar over the issue.

On Monday, five candidates running for the mayor’s office took part in a panel discussion hosted by political science students at King’s University College.

The two-hour event began with candidates sharing ideas from their campaign platforms to address homelessness, housing and diversity.

The tone changed however, when questions turned to the bus rapid transit system.

“My friend didn’t vote for it,” said Khalil Ramal referring to presumed front runner Josh Morgan. “And we now have a transit system that is like a chair with only two legs. We lost the other two legs.”

Morgan fired back saying, “Anyone who says this was killed, or voted away in some way, it is the inferior route that was not approved,” said Morgan. “And there is an opportunity to find a better solution to transit out that way.”

Morgan argued that operating rapid transit buses in mixed traffic lanes along Wharncliffe Road would have been problematic.

In March 2019, Council supported the south, east and downtown BRT routes.

Morgan voted against the west route and declared a conflict of interest regarding the north route that would have crossed the campus of Western University, his employer.

Federal and provincial funding originally intended for the north and west routes was later directed towards bike infrastructure and a new London Transit HQ to accommodate an electric bus fleet.

Morgan added that the Mobility Master Plan (MMP) will include plans to improve the movement of drivers, transit passengers, cyclists and pedestrians in north and west London.

Public input is currently being gathered for the MMP.

Other candidates on the panel took the opportunity to use BRT to differentiate themselves from Morgan and the decisions of the current city council.

Sandie Thomas told the audience that transit decisions must consider all Londoners, “We have mothers trying to pick up their children from daycare and they are late because of the congestion that is happening.”

“I ride the transit system every day,” explained Sean O’Connell. “I know what its like to go from the south end of town to the north end of town. It’s very time consuming.”

The panel discussion was one of the last opportunities for Londoners to hear from mayoral candidates before advanced polls open Oct. 8.

Election Day is Oct. 24.