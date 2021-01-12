Yesterday afforded me my most-liked tweet ever, thanks to an (unfortunately) anonymous sender of a photograph to CTV!

And another one. What a sunrise today! pic.twitter.com/dgnutq8F5r

What a day. When I posted the #yycDayLites to the Twitterverse today, I had to change three or four words from yesterday's. That was it. The pressure-sensitive among us are once again going to roll their eyes and hold the frozen peas to the forehead, as another chinook sets up today. Wind out of the southwest may peak at 50 km/h gusts, and we may return to 7 C. Yesterday, I said we'd get to 8 C, and we closed out at 8.4 C.

That's the today-paragraph. More melting will occur through the day and will continue overnight, with 1 C to 4 C temperatures expected. 4 C, in fact, becomes our high temperature at 8 a.m.

Why only 8 a.m? Buckle up!

An Alberta Clipper is forming off an upper trough, developing just in time for overnight snow north of us, with the potential to drop in some showers tomorrow afternoon, then converting those showers to flurries later in the afternoon. Calgary stays away from the heavy stuff, though; that's reserved for a band of snowfall warnings from Hinton/Grand Cache to Cold Lake to Saskatchewan, where 10 to 15 cm may fall. Closer to home, Highway 93 is also under a snowfall warning, where 15 to 20 cm is expected.

That drop-off may also lead to some overnight freezing Wednesday night, which, after the melt today and overnight, could create treacherous conditions.

Here's the five-day forecast:

Today:

Chinook! Windy, some cloud

Daytime high: 7 C

Evening: some cloud, low 3 C

Tomorrow:

Partly cloudy, cold front, downtrend, rainfall into late-day flurries possible

Daytime high: 4 C

Evening: some cloud, low -4 C

Thursday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 0 C

Evening: some cloud, low -9 C

Friday:

Partly cloudy, late-day flurry risk

Daytime high: 1 C

Evening: chance of flurries, low -2 C

Saturday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 3 C

Evening: chance of flurries, low -3 C

That supernatural sunrise yesterday morning was like something out of a movie. Allan, Cheryl, and Mary (in order!) captured some magnificent shots.

How does this happen? Air moves in waveforms as it rolls off the mountains; it doesn't just stay close to the ground! Our first photo (thanks Allan!) shows two roll clouds, where that air mass is undulating like a wave. Along the dip, imagine a "U" for the passage of air; within the "U", we can get roll clouds if the wind speed and temperature is just right; it's literally a "rolling" band of cloud. Neat!

You can submit your weather photos here, or email me here! Kevin Stanfield