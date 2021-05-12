Delay in setting up Winnipeg's Enhanced Bike Route program due to signage: public works

A popular pilot project opening some city streets to cyclists is set to begin this weekend.

In 2020, the City of Winnipeg blocked off certain streets to vehicles and opened them up for cyclists and pedestrians.

This year, the city said it will be opening 13 routes on city streets again, but they will only be for cyclists.

The change to the pilot project – which is called the Enhanced Summer Bike Route Program – has led to some delays.

The city's public works department said the change has meant all the signage needs to be fixed.

"What we had to do is work on the implementation strategy," said Jim Berezowsky, the director of Public Works.

"(We had to) provide the production of new signage with the correct wording, the fact that pedestrians are no longer essentially considered part of that shared street."

The City of Winnipeg said Rover Avenue, Scotia Street, Lyndale Drive, Wolsley Avenue, Kildonan Drive, Wellington Avenue, Wellington Crescent, and Assiniboine Avenue will open for cyclists on May 15.

The remaining routes will open between May 17 and 21, the city said.

It said residents who have properties on these routes will get hand-delivered letters about the program, with postcards going out to the larger community areas along the routes over the coming days.

A full list of the streets included in this year's Enhanced Summer Bike Route Program can be found online.