Delayed start for new secondary school in Barrie
Plans for a new secondary school to officially open in the southeast end of Barrie on Tuesday were delayed, forcing eager students to remain home online learning a little longer.
The Simcoe County District School Board said final occupancy approval was not obtained in time for a Tuesday opening at Maple Ridge Secondary School (MRSS) on Prince William Way.
"Staff are in contact with the City of Barrie to obtain occupancy approval. At this time, it is anticipated that in-person learning at MRSS will commence on Wed. Sept. 8," the school board said in an email to CTV News.
In a release on Tuesday, the city said its building department had been working to secure the school received an occupancy permit.
By late afternoon, the city said it had received "all the information that is required under the Ontario Building Code and has issued the occupancy permit for the school."
Permits are required by law and confirm construction meets the building code's minimum life and fire safety provisions.
Students from Hewitt's Creek Public Schoool, Hyde Park Public School and Algonquin Ridge Elementary School will attend the new secondary school.
