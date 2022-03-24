Delayed T4A slips are in the mail, but there will be no deadline extension

The federal government says all tax slips are in the mail, though there will be no extension to the tax-filing deadline after an error caused a delay for some Manitobans and Canadians waiting to get a mailed copy of their T4As.

Service Canada previously told CTV News some pensioners might experience delays due to an error with their tax slips, after the One-time Payment for Older Seniors was entered twice on more than 67,000 tax slips.

READ MORE: Error causing delay of some T4A slips

"Seniors receive a single package with all their tax slips (Canada Pension Plan, Old Age Security, and One-time Payment for Older Seniors)," a spokesperson for Service Canada told CTV News in an email.

"As such, the actions taken to correct and prevent further incorrect One-time Payment for Older Seniors tax slips resulted in delayed printing and mailing of tax slips for individuals who only received the Canada Pension Plan or the Old Age Security."

Many CTV News viewers who reached out last week about the delay say they have since received their slips in the mail.

On Wednesday, Service Canada said all tax slips have been mailed, though some people may only receive their tax slips this week due to the timing of the mail delivery.

Despite the delay, the Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA) said at this time it has no plans to extend the filing season.

The CRA said for the 2022 tax filing season, the T1 deadline for most Canadians is April 30. However, as this falls on a Saturday, the CRA said returns will be considered on time if they are received or postmarked on or before May 2, 2022.

The CRA said all tax slips are also available in digital format through the 'My Account’, ‘Represent a Client’ and ‘Auto-fill my Return' services. It said if certain tax slips are missing from these services, it may be because CRA has not yet received the slips from the issuers, or the slips have been received but not processed.

-with files from CTV's Kayla Rosen