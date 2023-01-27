Delaying decision on Surrey's policing plans was the right move, councillors say

B.C.’s public safety minister made the right call asking for more information before approving Surrey's policing plans, according to two city councillors.

Coun. Linda Annis told CTV News she supports Mike Farnworth’s decision to wait because she, too, has questions she’d like answered before moving forward.

Annis noted there were significant discrepancies in the information provided to the province by Surrey RCMP and the Surrey Police Service.

“What are the real numbers?” she asked. “We need them before we can make an informed decision.”

Farnworth decided to prolong the process earlier this week after reviewing submissions from the city and both law enforcement agencies on who should police the province’s fastest-growing city.

At a press conference on Thursday, he called the transition “complex” and said officials need to ensure a safe and adequate plan is in place before approving the city’s plans.

“This is the largest RCMP detachment in the country and it’s certainly the largest transition, I would suggest, in the history of the province,” he said.

Coun. Doug Elford said he agrees with Farnworth’s decision, but that residents need an answer soon.

“We need to know what direction we’re going to be going in, regardless of the decision, and I think the public is tiring of the debate. Surrey has a lot of other things we need to be dealing with,” said Coun. Doug Elford.

Some of those other issues include affordability and a growing unhoused population — the latter of which Jeff Schantz, a member of Anti-Police Power Surrey, would like funds directed to instead of law enforcement.

“If we’re serious about talking about public safety, wellness, wellbeing, and health in the city of Surrey, then we should be looking beyond policing,” he said.

In an email to CTV News, Surrey RCMP said it will be working with the city, B.C. RCMP, and the Police Services Branch “to ensure any additional information and data the province is seeking is supplied to them as soon as possible.”

There is still no timeline as to when a decision will be made.