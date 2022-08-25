Delays expected as vehicle fire stalls Malahat traffic

A vehicle fire stalled traffic on the Malahat highway south of Shawnigan Lake Road on Thursday morning.

The fire, between Wellswood Road and Okotoks Road, temporarily closed both northbound lanes to traffic.

Crews reopened one northbound lane shortly after 7:30 a.m. and finally cleared the scene just before 9 a.m.

Drivers were advised to expect delays through the morning as traffic congestion cleared.