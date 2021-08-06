Truck lineups grow as work-to-rule actions start at Canadian border crossings

The Public Service Alliance of Canada says work-to-rule actions have started at border locations across the country.

In a post on social media, PSAC said “Our FB bargaining team has been at the table all night, and we're giving them a bit more time to negotiate. In the meantime, work-to-rule actions have started across the country.”

There are reports of long traffic backups at the Ambassador Bridge over the Windsor-Detroit border Friday morning. The government’s border wait times website said there was a 45 minute delay heading into Canada at the Ambassador Bridge, but no delay at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel.

By Friday afternoon truckers were reporting a 3.5 hour wait at the Ambassador Bridge.

Delays and lineups are expected at land and air crossings. Toronto Pearson Airport is warning travelers on social media about potential delays.

Airport operations may be impacted today as a result of a peaceful labour demonstration by CBSA workers represented by @psac_afpc. If you are departing from Pearson today, please consider leaving early to account for potential delays.

A rally was held at the bridge on Wednesday in support of the CBSA officers, who have been without a contract for three years.

The job action comes three days before fully vaccinated U.S. citizens will be able to visit Canada without having to quarantine for two weeks.

There are about 500 CBSA workers at the Windsor-Detroit land border. PSAC and its Customs and Immigration Union warns the public to expect long lineups and lengthy delays should job action take place.

Essential services would continue, such as maintaining security at the border.

The union says it has three demands for their employer:

Address discrimination and workplace violence

Salary parity with other law enforcement

Telework

CBSA says they expect officers will continue to fulfill their duties with the highest level of integrity and professionalism.

This is a developing story. More coming.