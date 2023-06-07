Delays reported at Ambassador Bridge and Huron Church Road

The Ambassador Bridge Company is reporting longer than usual delays for commercial traffic heading into the United States from Windsor.

The delays are also causing a backup along Huron Church Road leading towards the Windsor-Detroit border crossing.

“U.S.-bound Commercial Traffic at the Ambassador Bridge is currently experiencing longer than normal delays,” said a statement from the bridge company.

Officials with the Ambassador Bridge say they are monitoring the situation and will advise once it has returned to normal operations.

Canadian-bound traffic is not affected and there is no delay going to Canada.

The public can stay up to date and follow CBP Wait Times at bwt.cbp.gov for the latest border information.