Pedestrian seriously injured in crash involving bus in Guelph: police

A 67-year-old Guelph man suffered serious injuries after he was struck by a Guelph Transit bus on Wednesday morning.

Guelph police say they were called to Delhi Street outside of Guelph General Hospital around noon.

According to a release, a man was struck while on the roadway by a passing Guelph Transit bus. He was transported to a Hamilton trauma centre with a "self-contained head injury," police said, adding he is listed in stable condition.

Delhi Street was closed from Emma Street to Derry Street near the hospital until around 3 p.m.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Guelph Police Traffic Unit at 519-824-1212 ext. 7514.

