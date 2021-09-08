Pedestrian seriously injured in crash involving bus in Guelph: police
A 67-year-old Guelph man suffered serious injuries after he was struck by a Guelph Transit bus on Wednesday morning.
Guelph police say they were called to Delhi Street outside of Guelph General Hospital around noon.
According to a release, a man was struck while on the roadway by a passing Guelph Transit bus. He was transported to a Hamilton trauma centre with a "self-contained head injury," police said, adding he is listed in stable condition.
Delhi Street was closed from Emma Street to Derry Street near the hospital until around 3 p.m.
Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Guelph Police Traffic Unit at 519-824-1212 ext. 7514.
Delhi Street in #Guelph will be closed between Emma and Derry as police investigate a serious collision in the area of the hospital. Please avoid the area. #guelph #prideservicetrust -st pic.twitter.com/bm3pLT8lch— Guelph Police Service (@GuelphPolice) September 8, 2021
-
Man dead, 3 others injured after two-vehicle collision in MississaugaA man is dead and three other victims are in hospital following an overnight collision in Mississauga.
-
N.B-Maine firefighting tradition endures 9/11, COVID-19 on the borderSirens can be heard at the Canada/U.S. land crossing whenever a major fire breaks out in St. Stephen, N.B.
-
'It helps calm us,' YMCA sensory room helps people with disabilitiesHali Douthwright, 28 has been helping the YMCA of Greater Moncton develop its very own sensory room, designed for people with disabilities.
-
COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Sept. 11, 2021The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.
-
Fire chief rips firefighters for 'disrespectful, disgraceful' behavior at anti-vaccination rallyCalgary fire chief Steve Dongworth had harsh words for a few members of his team Friday after a number of firefighters and police officers participated in an anti-vaccination rally at city hall earlier this week.
-
86-year-old patient left on stretcher for three days in waiting room at B.C. hospitalJolene Carlsen says her 86-year-old father was left on a stretcher in the waiting room at Lions Gate Hospital for three days without being changed or properly fed.
-
Sudbury’s Warriors biker club BBQs for the homelessSudbury’s Elgin Street Mission received some extra help with one of their BBQ dinners Friday: the Warriors Motorcycle Club was on hand serving up meals for people in Sudbury.
-
Man shot to death at Duggan Community Hall identifiedThe Edmonton Police Service on Friday confirmed the man killed at the Duggan Community Hall last month was shot to death.
-
Man charged with sexually assaulting teen girlA man has been charged after a 15-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in south Edmonton last month.