Delicious spring recipe ideas

Do you associate certain recipes with certain people?

Maybe your cousin Carmen makes a lemon loaf that could make headlines.

Even though your Mom is Scottish, her meatballs rival anyone’s Nonna’s.

No one’s baked beans have ever compared to your Auntie Vernie’s.

Food and flavours, their tastes and aromas, make us associate them with experiences and memories.

Exchanging recipes on small handwritten cards, was a bit of a culinary art form. To be asked for a recipe was a compliment but let’s face it, not everyone freely shared.

They wanted the secret to the carrot cake to remain “their” secret.

Some recipe hoarders would even leave out a key ingredient.

Yikes, that’s just bad culinary karma!

How times have changed. People now freely share their tricks and tips on YouTube. Everyone is a food photographer on Instagram.

“It’s never been easier to learn how to cook and bake, and now, more than ever, most of us have some extra time,” says food specialist Korey Kealey.

And never has food been such a celebrity, the act of sharing ideas and inspiration, has become a passion for those of all ages.

Treasured recipes are now on our feeds, and they feed us.

Kealey freely shares her expertise and always celebrates the gifts of others.

“Just find a person whose style you like, or a store, and then just give the recipes a try.”

These are her latest chosen finds, including a brownie in a skillet on the BBQ (courtesy Tieghan Gerard at Half-Baked Harvest).

Spicy Beer BBQ Chicken Skewers with Avocado Corn and Feta Salsa

Recipe from halfbakedharvest.com

Ingredients

1/2 cup of your favorite beer

3/4 cup ketchup

1/2 cup honey

2 teaspoons dijon mustard

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

2 teaspoons chipotle chili powder

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon garlic powder

kosher salt

2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into bite-size chunks

Corn and Feta Salsa

1-2 jalapeños

2 cups grilled or steamed corn

1/3 cup fresh cilantro chopped

1/4 cup fresh basil chopped

2 tablespoons lime juice

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1/3 cup crumbled feta cheese

whipped or mashed avocado, for serving

Instructions

1. In a pot, combine the beer, ketchup, honey, dijon, Worcestershire sauce, chili powder, paprika, garlic powder and about 1 teaspoon of salt. Bring the sauce to a boil over medium- high heat. Reduce the heat to low and simmer 15 minutes, until thickened.

2. Combine the chicken and about 1/2 cup BBQ sauce in a bowl, tossing to coat.

3. Set your grill, grill pan, or skillet to medium-high heat. Take skewers and thread the chicken pieces on. Grill the skewers until lightly charred and cooked through, turning them occasionally throughout cooking, about 10 to 12 minutes total. Alternately, you can roast the chicken at 400 degrees for 20-30 minutes.

4. At the same time, grill the jalapeño until lightly charred, then give it a rough chop and toss with the corn, cilantro, basil, chives, lime juice, lemon juice, and vinegar. Season with salt then toss with the feta.

5. Serve the chicken with the salsa, whipped avocado, and fresh herbs all on the side.

Ricotta Toast with Marinated Tomatoes

Recipe from halfbakedharvest.com

Ingredients

Marinated Tomatoes

2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1/2 cup fresh basil, roughly chopped

2 tablespoons fresh thyme leaves

1 clove garlic, grated

kosher salt and black pepper

Lemon Thyme Honey

1/4 cup honey

2 tablespoons fresh thyme leaves

1-2 tablespoons lemon juice

Ricotta + Toast

1 loaf sourdough bread, sliced

2 cups whole milk ricotta cheese

fresh berries, for serving (optional)

Instructions

1. To make the tomatoes. Combine all ingredients in a bowl and season to taste with salt and pepper. Let sit 10-15 minutes or up to overnight in the fridge. Bring to room temp before serving.

2. To make the honey. Combine all ingredients in a glass jar. Season with salt and black pepper.

3. Whip the ricotta in a food processor until smooth and creamy. Season with salt. The ricotta can be kept in the fridge for up to 3 days.

4. When ready to serve, preheat your grill to high heat or preheat your oven to 400° F. Place the bread on a baking sheet and drizzle with olive oil on both sides of each slice, season with salt. Place the bread on the grill and grill both for about 2-3 minutes per side or until lightly toasted. Remove from the grill.

5. Spread the ricotta over the bread. Top with tomatoes, honey, and berries, if desired.

Chocolate Fudge Skillet Cake

Recipe from halfbakedharvest.com

Ingredients

1 sheet frozen puff pastry, thawed

5 large eggs

1 1/2 cups granulated sugar, plus more for sprinkling

1/2 cup, plus 2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

1 tablespoon instant coffee granules

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

12 tablespoons (1 1/2 sticks) salted butter, melted

1 tablespoon bourbon (optional)

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips or chunks

ice cream, for serving

Instructions

1. Position a rack in the lower third of the oven. Preheat the oven to 375° F.

2. Butter an 8-10 inch skillet. Fit the puff pastry into the skillet, allow the sides to overhang. Lightly prick the bottom of the dough with a fork. Line the pastry with parchment paper and fill with pie weights, beans, or rice.

3. Bake until the pastry is set, 15 minutes. Remove pie weights, sprinkle the pastry with 1 tablespoon sugar and continue baking until the pastry is golden, 5 minutes. Remove from oven. Reduce the oven temp 350°F.

4. Meanwhile, whisk together the eggs and 1 1/2 cups sugar until well combined. Add the cocoa powder, instant coffee, and salt. Whisk in the melted butter, bourbon, and vanilla, until smooth. Fold in the chocolate chunks. Pour the mixture into the baked pastry.

5. Bake for 40-50 minutes, until the cake is puffed on top, but still wiggly in the center. The longer you bake, the more set your cake will be. Remove from the oven and let cool 10 minutes. Serve the cake warm with ice cream.

Pan Chancho restaurant inspired Thai Cucumber Salad

1 large English cucumber, julienned

1/2 cup celery thinly sliced

1 cup red pepper thinly sliced

1/4 cup thinly sliced red onion

1/2 cup rice vinegar

1/4 cup sugar

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

1/3 cup chopped peanuts (optional)

Instructions

Place the rice vinegar and sugar in a small bowl. Microwave for 30 seconds and stir until sugar is dissolved. Place the cucumbers, celery, red peppers & red onion in a large bowl, then pour the rice vinegar mixture over the top. Add the cilantro to the cucumber mixture and stir until combined. Cover and refrigerate for at least 20 minutes, or up to 24 hours. Sprinkle the peanuts over the top, then serve.

For other recipes, check out Korey’s website at kitchenkonnected.com.