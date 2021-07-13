'Delighted to reopen': Caesars Windsor welcomes back guests July 23

Gamblers will be allowed to re-enter Caesars Windsor as of 10 a.m. Friday, July 23 but will face some capacity restrictions to follow provincial guidelines.

We are delighted to reopen Caesars Windsor and welcome back our guests,” said Kevin Laforet, President of Caesars Windsor. “As we reopen, the health and safety of our guests and our Team Members remain our top priority.”

Laforet say reservations will not be mandatory; however, all guests will be required to register prior to entering the casino.

The initial reopening will be limited to slot machines and select food and beverage outlets with plans to open more amenities as operating restrictions allow for expansion. Subject to regulatory approval, table games will reopen on July 28 at 10 a.m.

“We are optimistic for the future and look forward to providing an exciting entertainment experience for our guests.”

Laforet says the company has also developed additional health and safety protocols. These include enhanced cleaning, sanitization and physical distancing measures.