'Delighted to reopen': Caesars Windsor welcomes back guests July 23
Gamblers will be allowed to re-enter Caesars Windsor as of 10 a.m. Friday, July 23 but will face some capacity restrictions to follow provincial guidelines.
We are delighted to reopen Caesars Windsor and welcome back our guests,” said Kevin Laforet, President of Caesars Windsor. “As we reopen, the health and safety of our guests and our Team Members remain our top priority.”
Laforet say reservations will not be mandatory; however, all guests will be required to register prior to entering the casino.
The initial reopening will be limited to slot machines and select food and beverage outlets with plans to open more amenities as operating restrictions allow for expansion. Subject to regulatory approval, table games will reopen on July 28 at 10 a.m.
“We are optimistic for the future and look forward to providing an exciting entertainment experience for our guests.”
Laforet says the company has also developed additional health and safety protocols. These include enhanced cleaning, sanitization and physical distancing measures.
-
Mounties investigate boat collision in Western Shore, N.S.Police believe alcohol was a factor when a boat collided with a rock wall in Western Shore, N.S., on Saturday night.
-
Manitoba sees lowest COVID-19 case count since September with 25 new cases TuesdayManitoba health officials are reporting the lowest daily COVID-19 case count since Sept. 22.
-
David Spade, Chelsea Handler to feature in new Edmonton comedy festivalEdmonton will be hosting two days of laughs featuring top comedians this summer.
-
Southern Ontario resident charged with theft, impaired driving by Temiskaming OPPA 29-year-old resident has been charged with several offences after Ontario Provincial Police in Temiskaming received a theft complaint on the morning of July 3.
-
How Manitoba's vaccine lottery will workManitoba Liquor and Lotteries is releasing details on how the province’s vaccine lottery will work.
-
Head of Justice Centre taking leave after hiring investigator to follow Manitoba judgeThe president of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms is stepping away from the Alberta-based organization after admitting to hiring a private investigator to follow a Manitoba judge.
-
Police looking for woman who allegedly stole from Victoria romance shopVictoria police are looking to identify a woman who reportedly stole from an adult shop last week.
-
Police investigating man's death after body found in Holland RiverSouth Simcoe Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in the Holland River in Bradford.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for TorontoEnvironment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Toronto and surrounding areas, including Hamilton, Durham and York regions.