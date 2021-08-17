Delivery driver ticketed for not wearing a mask in Halifax apartment building's public areas: HRP
A 49-year-old delivery driver in Halifax has been ticketed for failing to comply with Nova Scotia's Health Protection Act.
In a news release on Tuesday, Halifax Regional Police say they investigated a report that a delivery person was not following provincial regulations while in the public areas of a Halifax apartment building.
Police investigated the matter and found the man was not wearing a mask while in the apartment building's public areas.
The man was issued a summary offence ticket for failing to comply with the act and its regulations, which carries a fine of $2,422.
"HRP is reminding everyone to follow the current public health measures related to the COVID-19 emergency. We strongly advise members of the public to continue to educate themselves on these public health directives and COVID-19 enforcement measures," read the release.
