Delivery person robbed by 2 youths with fake firearm in Spruce Grove
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Alex Antoneshyn
Two minors are accused of robbing a Spruce Grove food delivery worker with a fake gun.
The victim was robbed on Wednesday around 5:30 p.m. in the Calahoo neighbourhood. They were not hurt.
Police tracked down both suspects within the community and recovered an imitation firearm.
Both youths were charged with robbery with a firearm and unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon.
They will not be named because of their ages.
