Delivery person robbed by 2 youths with fake firearm in Spruce Grove


Parkland RCMP recovered an imitation firearm from two youths who they say robbed a food delivery worker in Spruce Grove on March 22, 2023. (Photo provided.)

Two minors are accused of robbing a Spruce Grove food delivery worker with a fake gun.

The victim was robbed on Wednesday around 5:30 p.m. in the Calahoo neighbourhood. They were not hurt.

Police tracked down both suspects within the community and recovered an imitation firearm.

Both youths were charged with robbery with a firearm and unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon.

They will not be named because of their ages. 

