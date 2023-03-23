Delivery person robbed by 2 youths with fake firearm in Spruce Grove

Two minors are accused of robbing a Spruce Grove food delivery worker with a fake gun.

The victim was robbed on Wednesday around 5:30 p.m. in the Calahoo neighbourhood. They were not hurt.

Police tracked down both suspects within the community and recovered an imitation firearm.

Both youths were charged with robbery with a firearm and unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon.

They will not be named because of their ages.