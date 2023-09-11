Delivery vehicle stolen in Guelph

Guelph police are investigating after a food delivery driver had his car stolen from in front of a downtown restaurant.

Police say it happened shortly after 2 a.m. on Sunday. The driver arrived at a downtown restaurant to pickup an order, leaving his keys in the ignition.

As he walked toward the restaurant, a man he didn’t know got in the car and drove off, police say.

The grey 2018 Chevrolet Spark was last seen heading southbound on Gordon Street near Water Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph police.