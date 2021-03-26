Dellelce family donates $2M to support Canada's Olympic team

Sudbury-born businessman Perry Dellelce and his family have donated $2 million to support Canada's efforts to compete at the Olympic Games in Tokyo later this year.

The Olympic torch began its journey from Fukushima to Tokyo on Thursday, the day the Canadian Olympic Foundation announced the donation from Taylor, Nicholas, Susan and Perry Dellelce.

Dellelce, managing partner of Toronto-based Wildeboer Dellelce LLP, is a business leader, lawyer, philanthropist, and chair of the board of the Canadian Olympic Foundation.

“Since 2014, when Perry joined the Canadian Olympic family, he has been all in,” Cindy Yelle, CEO, Canadian Olympic Foundation, said in a news release.

Impact of sport

“He understands the positive impact of sport and the need for investment in the future of Team Canada. This gift – one of the Foundation’s largest donations to date – signifies the Dellelce family’s belief that sport helps shape us as individuals and as a country. We are tremendously grateful for their leadership.”

The donation will support Canadian athletes striving for podium success at the upcoming Olympic Games, the release said. It will also fund coaches who provide high-calibre training and medical teams that make it possible for athletes at all levels to reach their full potential.

“Supporting athletes representing Canada who wear the maple leaf on their sleeves and in their hearts to achieve their aspirations has inspired our family to support Team Canada," Susan Dellelce said in the release. "Our athletes, coaches and the entire Canadian Olympic movement represent the values of kindness, integrity, inclusion and diversity. These are true Canadian ideals that we want to support and advance.”

“We view our gift as an investment in Canada and all the good that our country represents," Perry Dellelce said. "We are hopeful that our support inspires other Canadians to invest in Team Canada."

“The Dellelce family’s gift will allow Team Canada to make substantial, tangible investments in people and infrastructure,” said David Shoemaker, CEO and Secretary-General of the Canadian Olympic Committee. “But well beyond that, it’s an important symbol of the confidence leaders in Canada, like Susan and Perry, have in the power of sport to spread Canadian values both at home and abroad.”

For more information about the Canadian Olympic Foundation and how you can support Team Canada, click here.