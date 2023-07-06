Deloitte report forecasts oil prices to rise modestly over next three months
A report by Deloitte Canada forecasts crude oil prices will increase modestly over the next three months.
The report by the firm's resource evaluation and advisory group says lower supply will begin to drain global crude inventories.
Production cuts, including Saudi Arabia's recent announcement of an additional cut of one million barrels a day, should help to prop up prices despite weaker demand, the report says.
Deloitte also says that seasonally high natural gas storage levels in Europe combined with lower demand due to warmer than expected winter weather have pushed down natural gas prices and reduced demand for liquid natural gas imports.
It says the lower global demand and higher production in North America have created volatile prices for Canadian natural gas over the past quarter.
Deloitte suggests this could be exacerbated this summer by higher-than-usual maintenance activities that will temporarily close some pipeline segments.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6, 2023.
-
Edmonton gun violence numbers in June up 133% from 2022: policeThe Edmonton Police Service said there were 133 per cent more shootings in Edmonton in June 2023 than June 2022.
-
A disease that destroys majestic old trees has been found in SaskatoonThe City of Saskatoon says its parks department has detected Dutch elm disease in two different neighbourhoods.
-
Suspect headbutted store staff during North Bay robbery, police sayA robbery turned violent in North Bay this week when a robbery suspect attacked a store employee.
-
ChatGPT describes 20 Vancouver neighbourhoods, sparking mixed reactionsWhen put to the test, artificial intelligence can summarize the neighbourhoods of Vancouver with accuracy—and a little sass.
-
OPP officers rescue baby accidentally locked in car during extreme heatOfficers were called to rescue a baby locked in a car in Wasaga Beach during the heat wave earlier this week.
-
U.S. trade envoy urges Canada to abandon plans for digital taxAmerica's trade envoy is urging her Canadian counterpart to abandon plans for a digital services tax and to allow U.S. home shopping north of the border.
-
Lethbridge launches drinking water stations to help beat the heatFour new drinking water stations have opened as part of a pilot project by the City of Lethbridge to help keep residents hydrated.
-
Nearly 100 surgeries deferred at Cambridge hospital after mechanical failureCambridge Memorial Hospital (CMH) was forced to cancel nearly 100 surgeries this week after an unexpected mechanical failure.
-
Knife-wielding man arrested after threatening patrons at New Westminster restaurant: policeA man has been arrested after allegedly threatening patrons with a knife inside a New Westminster restaurant over the weekend.