iHeartRadio

DeLorean's new car looks nothing like the one you remember. Here's why

image.jpg
If you've seen the new DeLorean Alpha5 electric car, you might be disappointed that it doesn't look much at all like the famous DeLorean DMC-12 from the 'Back to the Future' movies. But the Alpha5 does resemble some DeLoreans that were never actually made.
12