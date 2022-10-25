iHeartRadio

Delta, Ont. man dead in crash west of Brockville


A closeup of an OPP cruiser. (Nate Vandermeer / CTV News Ottawa)

Ontario Provincial Police say a Delta, Ont. man has died in a single-vehicle crash west of Brockville.

The crash happened at around 8:30 p.m. Monday on Washburn Road near County Road 42.

The driver, Brian Eugene Daye, 56, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only one in the vehicle.

Washburn Road was closed overnight but has since reopened.

 

12