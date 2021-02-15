Delta police say they're investigating shots that were fired between occupants of two vehicles in a residential neighbourhood over the weekend in what's believed to be a targeted incident.

Police say the incident happened at about 5 p.m. on Sunday on Delvista Drive near Delwood Drive.

"The incident appears to be targeted," said Cris Leykauf, spokesperson for Delta police, in a news release Monday.

"While fortunately no injuries have been reported to police, this type of violence is completely unacceptable. Innocent people could have been hurt."

According to police it appears the vehicles' occupants had no connection to Delta and were simply passing through the city.



“When I hear that there’s a shooting in my neighbourhood, close to where my kids went to school, and my future grandkids are going to school, it’s concerning,” said Rita Hagman, who said she has lived in the area for decades.

At first, investigators thought a house had been hit by the gunfire but have since determined that's not the case.

A burned vehicle was found in Langley and is believed to be connected to the incident. It has been seized by police.

A short time after the shooting, Surrey RCMP officers happened upon a crash involving several vehicles at 96th Avenue and 156th Street.

Surrey RCMP temporarily handed off the investigation of that incident to Delta police to see if they were connected, but later determined the two weren't related.

Delta officers were in the area of the shooting overnight, collecting evidence.

By mid-morning Monday, yellow tape had been cleared from the neighbourhood and there was no longer a visible police presence but Delta police say the investigation remains active.