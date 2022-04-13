Delta police looking for driver involved in caught-on-camera hit-and-run that damaged multiple cars

Delta police are hoping the public can help identify a driver after they were caught on camera crashing into multiple cars on a residential street.

Police posted surveillance video to social media Tuesday, saying they're looking for the driver of a black Nissan Titan, last seen travelling west Monday on 80th Avenue from 119th Street.

In the video, the pickup truck can be seen swerving down the road before the rear crashes into the side of a parked car.

From a different angle showing another part of the road, the truck is seen swerving again after the first impact, crashing sideways into a vehicle parked in a driveway. The driver then disappears out of frame, but police called the incident a hit-and-run.

"Luckily no one was injured, but substantial damage was caused to other vehicles," the post from Delta police said.

The time stamp on the video suggests the incident happened just before 11:15 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 604-946-4411.

