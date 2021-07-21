Delta traffic: Road closed overnight due to massive structure fire

A road in Delta was closed overnight as crews dealt with a massive structure fire.

The fire burned for several hours Tuesday at an industrial park on River Road, near Alexander Road.

When crews arrived, they were met with heavy smoke and flames that could be seen kilometres away.

The flames burned through power lines and knocked out electricity to about 300 BC Hydro customers.

Crews also had to deal with some strong winds, but nobody was injured.

A stretch of River Road was closed overnight in the area as crews remained on scene.

Delta police told commuters who travel into the Tilbury area or normally take River Road on early commutes to reconsider their route.