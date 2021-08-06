Delta variant cases double in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex medical health officer says the region is seeing a quick rise in COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant.
"The week from before we only had 14 cases of Delta - but as of yesterday we had 34 cases of the Delta variant. So almost double the number and the outbreaks we are seeing which are currently active are from Delta," said Dr. Wajid Ahmed.
Ahmed added the area is delayed in what the Delta surge looks like and people need to remain vigilant.
"People have to be mindful this is a more transmittable strain and we need to be fully vaccinated to protect ourselves and break the chain of transmission," says Ahmed.
At this point, much of transmission have been reported from households where the residents are unvaccinated and appear to be on rise in Lakeshore and LaSalle.
"Exposures are happening in the houses and in places which are open in Step 3 but I can't pinpoint a hotspot," stated Ahmed.
