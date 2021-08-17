Delta variant now most dominant strain of COVID-19 in Manitoba

Even though Manitoba's COVID-19 case count continues to be low, a new variant of concern is now the most dominant strain in the province.

Ever since variants started to be discovered in Manitoba, the Alpha variant (B.1.1.7) has been the most dominant. But in recent weeks that has changed, as the Delta variant (B.1.617.2) has now taken over that title.

According to the province, from July 26 to Aug. 1, 33.7 per cent of cases were the Delta variant. This was more than the 20.5 per cent of the Alpha variant in the same week and also non-variant cases at 32.7 per cent.

In the previous week, July 19 to 25, the percentage was even higher for Delta with 37.7 per cent.

To date, there have been 857 Delta cases in Manitoba and five Delta plus cases recorded as well.

Manitoba added 27 new Delta cases on Tuesday.