Delta variant of concern spikes in Manitoba, 54 new cases over the weekend

The province of Manitoba has seen a spike in the Delta variant of concern – a variant that experts believe may create a fourth wave of the pandemic.

Cases of the Delta variant – also referred to as the B.1.617.2 variant – jumped over the weekend. The provincial dashboard recorded 54 new cases of the variant since it the last updated on June 4, 2021.

As of Tuesday, the province has recorded 61 cases of the Delta variant.

Dr. Anand Kumar, a Winnipeg intensive care and infectious disease specialist, previously told CTV News the delta variant has the possibility of creating a fourth wave of the pandemic.

His concerns are echoed by experts who have called the delta variant a "wild card" saying it has grown at a faster rate compared to other variants.

According to the provincial dashboard, there have been four new cases of the B.1.617 variant and six new cases of the B.1.617.1 variant. As of Tuesday, the province also added one case of the B.1.617.3 variant.

In total, the province has recorded 83 cases of the B.1.617 variant and its sublineages.

This is a developing story. More to come.