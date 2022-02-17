Deluxe igloo attracting attention in Perth County

What’s a bored, 26-year-old woodworker to do amidst a pandemic? Build an igloo, of course.

“Can’t go to the bars, can’t go to concerts, can’t go on vacation, so let’s build an igloo,” exclaims Drew Anger.

That’s exactly what the Millbank native did. He a little over a day building a deluxe igloo on the front lawn of his parents' home. Complete with a working wood stove, couch, lights, even satellite TV.

“It’s not very big in here, so I can get two friends in here, and we have a drink, and watch the Olympics, and enjoy the fire,” says Anger.

Not only did he build the igloo, he filmed the process. Everything from cutting the blocks, to the construction of an ice coffee table.

Anger, who runs his own woodworking and video production company, builds and films lots of interesting projects, but he did have do some quick thinking Wednesday night in order to save his icy creation from impending rain.

“3 p.m. yesterday [Wednesday] there were holes in the wall, and I thought this is it. But, we tarped it as it started to rain overnight. It looked about the same this morning, so we packed in a bunch of snow in the holes and now it’s as good as ever,” he says.

The igloo has already had plenty of visitors. Nearby Anna Mae’s Restaurant dropped off some donuts this week, and the Perth East Fire Department dropped off a smoke alarm.

Anger says with the skyrocketing price of real estate, his winter oasis is looking pretty affordable, especially since it’s on his parent’s front lawn.

“I figure every year from now on, I’ll just build an igloo, until I can afford a house, so look out Mom and Dad,” he jokes.