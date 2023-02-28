Demand at Arnprior, Ont. food bank continues to rise

The Arnprior food bank says more people are becoming dependent on its services.

Numbers from January show that 140 more people are accessing the food bank each month compared to January of last year.

This past January, 418 people visited the Arnprior food bank, compared to 278 people last January. In 2021, 209 people were accessing the food bank monthly.

It's a concerning trend that manager Pat Tait attributes to inflation and the rising cost of living.

"The reasons they're telling us is because they can't make their rent or they just cannot buy the food they need," Tait tells CTV News.

"Those things that are going up in price at the grocery store are what people want here because they can't afford to get it in the grocery store anymore."

To keep up with demand, the Arnprior food bank has brought on 12 extra volunteers since the start of December.

More donations are needed to keep up with the rising demand as well. Tait says fresh fruit and vegetables are specifically needed, along with hygiene products.

"We need anything and everything," Tait says.

"However if we can make arrangements with the people that are donating, we really need fresh fruits and vegetables. We do have volunteers that are willing to go pick these things up."

The Arnprior food bank is located at St. John Chrysostom Church at 295 Albert St. It is open weekly Mondays from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Fridays 8 a.m. to 10:15 a.m., and once a month on certain Mondays from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.