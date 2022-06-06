Demand at UVic food bank remains high despite summer break
Demand at the University of Victoria Student Society's (UVSS) food bank and "free store" is extremely high, even with most students on summer break.
The food bank put out a notice Sunday saying demand for food and household items is still high when typically demand decreases for summer break.
The food bank linked the demand to students having trouble finding affordable housing and to the rising cost of food.
The UVSS food bank and free store website says it offers hampers to UVic students to support them and their families in challenging times, while reducing the stigma of accessing food banks.
The hampers include eggs, milk, canned food, fresh produce, bread and menstrual products.
The food bank's website also states it provides support to hundreds of students every week and accepts donations at scheduled times.
The food bank is currently accepting donations of toiletries, condiments – such and peanut butter and cooking oils – milk alternatives, vegetarian soups, fresh food and/or money.
More details about the UVic food bank can be found on the UVSS website.
