Demand for 'blue and yellow' merchandise surging, as students don Ukraine colours to show solidarity

Ukrainian merchandise doesn’t stay in stock very long at the Flags and Signs depot in Windsor.

"We have to order almost every week," said store owner Sonny Saadat.

Normally, Ukrainian flags, keychains, lanyards and car hoods would always be on hand at the store — except during World Cup time, but according to Saadat, that's no longer the case ever since Russia’s invasion of the country.

While management say they strongly condemn the attack, the result has been an uptick in demand for Ukrainian merchandise. That demand is not just limited to those within the Ukrainian community, Saadat added.

"We have customers that are not Ukrainian, but they love Ukraine and want to support them," he said.

Meanwhile, thousands of students sported blue and yellow however they could on Thursday, after the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School deemed it as "Blue and Yellow Day" across all 44 of its schools.

"I did see a lot of students wearing blue and gold. I think everyone really wants to show support for Ukraine," said Christina Grammatico, a grade 8 student at Notre Dame Catholic School.

"I think it's really sad how people are dying and how dangerous it is to be in Ukraine right now," the 13-year-old added.

One of her classmates, Timothy Woods, said he never thought his generation would live through a major war like the one that's happening between Ukraine and Russia.

"My class is creating posters and displaying them around the school to show our support and love for Ukraine," he said.

Meanwhile, Assumption College Catholic High School, Assumption College Catholic Middle School and St. Thomas of Villanova Catholic High School have partnered up, raising funds for the Canadian Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal.

So far, the three schools have already raised more than $10,000, according to the WECDSB.

"Also, St. Louis Catholic Elementary School in Leamington took part in collecting items like clothing and other necessities that were being loaded on a plane and shipped to Ukraine very soon," the board added in a statement.