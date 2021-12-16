Demand for COVID-19 testing grows in N.S. as potential exposures sites increase, cases climb

The lines at the Halifax Convention Centre were long on Thursday, as Nova Scotians lined up to get a COVID-19 test.

As cases continue to rise and exposure sites grow, the province says regular testing is more important than ever.

"I think it's just one more level of protection that you take. Wearing a mask, limiting your contacts, a test is just one more thing,” says Glenn Doucette, who was in Halifax to get tested for COVID-19.

Nova Scotia Public Health has two levels of notifications for anyone identified as having visited a potential exposure site.

One level is a precaution, which means there is minimal risk to the public and does not require a PCR test to be taken. There is also no need to isolate if involved in level one exposures, unless symptoms are present.

The second level is exposure, which means a person had a close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. In this case, a PCR test and self-isolation are recommended.

There are also procedures in place for venues identified as an exposure site, like the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax.

“Our first step is to pull any of the ticket holders that would be in the impacted section and send them an email to make sure they have seen the notice on the public health website. We also do a thorough cleaning of the area and we also engage and notify our staff if they were working in that area,” says Erin Esiyok-Prime of Events East Group.

Esiyok-Prime says the goal is to inform those affected as quickly as possible.

“Our standard is basically as soon as the notice comes out, we're letting them know within 12 hours. So if it came out at 10, by the next morning we're letting them know,” Esiyok-Prime says.

Despite the large list of exposure sites, some people still feel safe venturing downtown.

“By in large, I think most of the restaurants and bars have been keeping a pretty safe environment and following public health guidelines,” says Harris Foley, who was getting tested for COVID-19 in Halifax on Thursday.

There are more than 220 exposure sites listed on the Nova Scotia provincial website.

That list does not include potential exposures on flights or transit routes.