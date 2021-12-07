Demand for Downtown Mission services increases as homelessness rises

The Downtown Mission is asking for support from the community as increasing homelessness is causing a greater demand for services.

The Downtown Mission provides 80 beds for men, women and youth who have no safe place to sleep at night. This is a reduction in the mission’s capacity from 103 beds due to COVID safety requirements.

The mission says it relies on donations from individuals, corporations, trade unions, faith communities, foundations, and civic organizations to fund its programs and services.

“The Christmas Season is traditionally a time when many in our community make a charitable contribution to a cause that touches them, and they believe in. The Downtown Mission is helping hurting people who have no other means of support. A gift to the Mission can literally save a life,” said Rukshini Ponniah-Goulin, interim executive director.

A small percentage of its operating funds come from a handful of funders which ensures the continuation of specific programs like the Mission’s Enterprise Program (City of Windsor) and the Phoenix Recovery Program (Erie St. Clair LHIN). The Federal Government’s COVID-Relief funds for Shelters have also helped provide the additional space and staffing required to run a second floor in the Mission’s Shelter.

The mission says these funds will come to an end on March 31, 2022 which could cause a gap in service and leave approximately 40 individuals with no place to go.

The Downtown Mission’s Shelter has been at capacity every night over the past few weeks. Individuals seeking a bed for the night begin lining up at 5 p.m., even though intake begins at 8 p.m.

This year, the Service Support team members have responded to 115 drug overdose emergencies. The Housing First Program has helped 83 people find a new place to live. The Food Bank has helped feed 13,484 individuals and 6,831 households.

The Mission’s Board of Directors says they have committed to undertaking a review of the organization’s current programs and services to align these increasing demands with needs of people experiencing homelessness, as the community emerges from the COVID pandemic. It’s expected this review will begin in June 0f 2022.

“We are very concerned with these alarming trends,” explained the Mission’s Board Chair Michele MacGregor. “The need and demand for our services is at an all-time high, but unfortunately our community donations are not keeping pace with the increased needs that the Mission has been facing this year.”

Donations can be made online through the Downtown Mission’s website, click on the Donate Today icon, by mail or in person at their 664 Victoria Avenue location.