Demand for Greater Victoria charity's holiday hamper program fills up ahead of schedule

A Greater Victoria charity says the demand is greater than ever for support through its Christmas hamper program – with registration filling up ahead of schedule.

CFAX Santa’s Anonymous has committed to granting 2,667 children gifts this holiday season, while also distributing families food hampers and $75 gift card for groceries.

The executive director says the charity doesn’t usually hit capacity until late November.

"The need is so high because we’ve had so many changes in our communities," says Christine Hewitt.

The COVID-19 pandemic is still being blamed for harsh ripple effects on families. Volunteers with CFAX Santa’s Anonymous aren’t the only ones noticing.

The Salvation Army says its regional demand has risen up to 300 per cent, partly because people aren’t able to find work, can’t work, and/or have had kids staying home from school longer than anticipated.

"Everybody’s life looks different than it has in the past," says community ministries director, Patrick Humble.

"We want it to be expected that our neighbours help each other – and that’s what we are here, a connection point to make that happen," he said.

The Salvation Army has expanded its regional operations to improve access, with new locations in Saanich, Vic West, and Langford.

At the site in Langford’s Goldstream Village, people can stop by for a warm cup of coffee and food, for emergency groceries, and meet with groups for families and kids to connect.

The Langford location is also part of Greater Victoria’s Christmas Giving Network. It expects about 400 families will rely on its hamper program for support this Christmas.

CFAX Santa’s Anonymous volunteers are getting ready to call the families who’ve applied to its program to ask parents what their children want this Christmas.

Anyone can help through a donation or by granting a wish on the group’s "virtual tree of wishes" page online.

"It takes a real village to make this happen," says Hewitt.