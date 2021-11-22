Demand increasing for Sault food agencies

An increase in demand and higher operating costs for food distribution agencies in Sault Ste. Marie means more help is needed.

United Way's Harvest Algoma and the Sault Soup Kitchen said challenges stemming from the pandemic have made it more difficult for people facing food insecurity.

"We're actually doing about 1,700 meals this week alone and that'll kind of be repeating itself over the next few weeks," said Jane McGoldrick, Harvest Algoma's newest head chef.

McGoldrick said she's been at the agency for just more than a month and has already noticed an increase in demand for its services.

The organization has been able to use volunteers, particularly local students, to keep up when it comes to offering nutritious meals to its numerous partners throughout the region. It's also been aided by the community's effort to raise money and donate food.

"One of our bigger challenges is getting food from southern Ontario," McGoldrick said. "Obviously with a shortage of truck drivers and everything in that ballpark, that's been one of our largest challenges."

Over at the Sault soup kitchen, rising COVID-19 rates has put a stop to its plan to reopen for full service.

"What you see is the desperation in them and you keep wondering, like, what can we do to help these people?" said Ron Sim, general manager.

Sim said he's expecting an increase in people needing its services throughout the holidays.

Both organizations add the need for help is urgent in the city and are accepting any donations at this time.