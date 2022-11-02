Demolishing Vancouver's notorious Balmoral Hotel will take up to a year, city says

The City of Vancouver has announced the demolition of the Balmoral Hotel on the Downtown Eastside will begin in the coming days.

In a statement issued Tuesday, staff outlined a three-phase process that is expected to last between 10 months and a year.

However, the timeline for the Balmoral is only tentative at this point.

"Throughout the demolition process, the city will continuously assess the site and building conditions and will adjust the demolition process and timing to account for any unforeseen circumstances, changes or new developments," the statement from the city says.

In addition to the technical complexity of tearing down the building, the city spokesperson says there is an emotional and historical complexity to the building that has to be considered.

"The city also recognizes that the Balmoral, prior to its closure, was a site of harm and trauma to many and that the demolition of this building will have emotional impact for former residents and their families, friends and community," the statement continues.

Therefore, it says, plans will also include outreach to ensure "respectful, healing and culturally appropriate support and ceremony for community through the actual building demolition and redevelopment process."

The building has been empty since 2017, when it was condemned as unsafe for the 150 people who lived there following years of enforcement and legal action by the city due to its derelict conditions and persistent health and safety hazards. It was owned by the Sahota family, landlords infamous for the dangerous state of neglect in their buildings, particularly those housing the most vulnerable tenants.

In 2020, it was expropriated by the city and its demolition was announced earlier this year.

The first phase of the demolition will involve removing waste and hazardous materials, the second will see ths structure "systematically and sequentially" demolished, and the third will involve filling and paving over the site while long-term plans for development are underway. Throughout the process, people who live in or travel through the area can expect to see barriers erected and some impacts on traffic.

The city has promised that subsidized housing will be built on the site, and said in Tuesday's statement that process will unfold while demolition is underway.

Meanwhile, two neighbouring buildings will be razed within the next 10 days. The buildings at 163 and 169 East Hastings have both been badly damaged by fire – first in a suspected arson in July and again earlier this month. In both cases, concerns were raised about the potential for the blazes to spread to both the Balmoral and an adjacent, occupied SRO.