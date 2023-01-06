Demolition approved for vacant Osborne Village building

The demolition of a vacant apartment building in Winnipeg’s Osborne area is taking a step forward.

On Thursday, the city centre community committee approved a request to allow the demolition of the three-storey, 25-unit building on Roslyn Road, which has been vacant since June. Permits for a new building have yet to be submitted.

According to the request, people have been illegally entering the building, causing concerns for its owners and the neighbours.

Coun. John Orlikow, chairperson for the committee, said they don’t want the building to sit vacant forever waiting for a demolition permit, but that they also don’t want the property to sit empty for a while after the demolition.

“The area does have some concerns with that building. We had no opposition here today for that [demolition],” he said in an interview on Thursday.

Plans to rezone the lot for a six-storey, 66-unit apartment have been approved, but building plans haven’t been finalized.

Construction is expected to start in February.